<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan with a touch of manual driving fun? Look no further than this 2016 Mazda MAZDA3, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek sedan boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine, a smooth manual transmission, and comfortable front-wheel drive, making it a perfect choice for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With 140,900 km on the odometer, this MAZDA3 is ready for its next chapter with you.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy a host of convenient features designed to enhance your driving experience. Cruise in comfort with the air conditioning, stay safe with anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, and enjoy the convenience of power windows, doors, and mirrors. This MAZDA3 also comes equipped with keyless entry, automatic headlights, and heated mirrors – perfect for Canadian winters.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that will make you say Wow!:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Experience the thrill of a true drivers car with the responsiveness and control of a manual transmission.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Never worry about frosted mirrors again, thanks to the convenient heated mirror feature.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of headlights that automatically turn on and off based on the ambient light conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock and lock your car with the push of a button, no more fumbling for keys.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Feel confident knowing you and your passengers are protected by the added security of side airbags.</li></ul>

140,900 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,900KM
VIN 3MZBM1V73GM296788

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

