2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,488 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7441901

7441901 Stock #: 5032

5032 VIN: 3MZBM1V73GM259868

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,082 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Security SECURITY ALARM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.