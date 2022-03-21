$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300- Certified
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
77,258KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8698931
- Stock #: 22437A
- VIN: 55SWF4KB2GU137837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 22437A
- Mileage 77,258 KM
Vehicle Description
With its luxurious interior, advanced powertrains and high-tech safety and driver assistance features, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the best small luxury sedans you can buy, according to Edmunds.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Attention to detail on both the design and build of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ensures elegant style and a refined ride. A sophisticated interior provides everything you could want and more while multiple powertrain options promises an exciting ride as well.This sedan has 77,258 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Aluminum Wheels,Heated Mirrors,Power Steering,Brake Assist,Tires - Rear Performance,Daytime Running Lights,Automatic Headlights,Power Mirror(s),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Temporary Spare Tire,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
