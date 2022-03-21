Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

77,258 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300- Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300- Certified

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,258KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8698931
  • Stock #: 22437A
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB2GU137837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 22437A
  • Mileage 77,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified!

With its luxurious interior, advanced powertrains and high-tech safety and driver assistance features, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the best small luxury sedans you can buy, according to Edmunds.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Attention to detail on both the design and build of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ensures elegant style and a refined ride. A sophisticated interior provides everything you could want and more while multiple powertrain options promises an exciting ride as well.This sedan has 77,258 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Aluminum Wheels,Heated Mirrors,Power Steering,Brake Assist,Tires - Rear Performance,Daytime Running Lights,Automatic Headlights,Power Mirror(s),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Temporary Spare Tire,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Aux...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 76,802 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 67,158 KM
$29,788 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 73,110 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory