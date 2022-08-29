$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
4MATIC 4dr GLA 250
Location
1388 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
156,756KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9198799
- Stock #: 22T258A
- VIN: WDCTG4GB9GJ202535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 156,756 KM
1388 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6