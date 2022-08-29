Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

156,756 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petrie Ford

877-910-8252

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

Location

1388 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

156,756KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9198799
  • Stock #: 22T258A
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB9GJ202535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22T258A
  • Mileage 156,756 KM

