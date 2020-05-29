Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 1591793235
  2. 1591793237
  3. 1591793239
  4. 1591793241
  5. 1591793247
  6. 1591793249
  7. 1591793254
  8. 1591793256
  9. 1591793268
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,946KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5093327
  • Stock #: 5093327
  • VIN: WDABF4DC1G9638964
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Flatbed
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 3500 Flatbed 170" Wheelbase

Diesel Engine, 16'x8' Flat Bed with Removeable Sides, Dual Rear Wheels, Air Ride Seating, Cruise Control, Air Conditioned, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Entry, 4 Keys for your Crew, Bluetooth Connect, Locking Tool Box, Full Size Spare Tire, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller.

Ask us about Winter Wheel and Tire Packages and Extended Warranty Options! We have Great Pricing and Great Options!

ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES OR ADDITIONAL DEALER FEES!

All of our vehicles are ready to go! They’ve been through the shop for a 250-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure. When you step on our lot, you’ll notice that everything is priced and has an information sheet on the dash. We make shopping easy and stress free. Our lot is always open so you can view the vehicles yourself in the evening or on Sundays.

Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business. We have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 25 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and a winter tire package to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!

We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to the owners, Bradie and Ken Johnston who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you’ve been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today! Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Bradie at 613-331-1121. Autohouse Kingston – It just makes sense.

Office - 613-634-3262
Cell - 613-331-1121
E-Mail - bradie@autohousekingston.ca
Live Chat - www.autohousekingston.ca

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2016 BMW 4 Series 42...
 78,621 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 23,004 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 43,362 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory