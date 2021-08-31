2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 3 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7817886

7817886 Stock #: 10073

10073 VIN: WD3BE7DD1GP330466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 94,395 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.