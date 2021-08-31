Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

94,395 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

-Class Standard Roof

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

-Class Standard Roof

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7817886
  • Stock #: 10073
  • VIN: WD3BE7DD1GP330466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether you're looking for the perfect work van or looking to convert and live out the van life in style the 2016 Sprinter can handle anything you have to throw at it! Ample Cargo space with a bench 3 seater front seat, it also comes equipped with a backup cam and infotainment system that is Navigation ready.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic

