2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

107,699 KM

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

-Class High Roof V6 DIESEL - LOW KM - CLEAN CARFAX

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

-Class High Roof V6 DIESEL - LOW KM - CLEAN CARFAX

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8120752
  Stock #: 10123
  VIN: WD3BE8CD3GP279186

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 107,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to convert for the Van Life or just in need of an awesome work van? The 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-Class will adapt to anything you need it to do. It has a High Roof for shelving or camper features, under-seat storage in the front passenger seats, very low KM for its year and has great fuel efficiency for its class due to its Diesel engine.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

