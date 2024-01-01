$13,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
AWC 4DR SE
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for anything? Look no further than this 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr SE from Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for tackling the open road or navigating city streets. With its spacious interior and comfortable bucket seats, you'll be able to comfortably transport your family and friends in style.
This Outlander has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the peace of mind offered by a security system and anti-lock brakes, you'll be confident and comfortable behind the wheel. This reliable SUV has been driven 150,926km and is ready for its next adventure.
Here are five of its most enticing features:
- AWC 4-Wheel Drive: This Outlander is equipped with Mitsubishi's All-Wheel Control system, giving you superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: With its spacious cabin and comfortable bucket seats, you'll enjoy every ride, whether you're commuting or taking a road trip.
- Keyless Entry and Power Windows: Make life easier with the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, allowing you to access and control your vehicle with ease.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on cold mornings with the convenience of heated mirrors.
- Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your Outlander is protected by a comprehensive security system.
