Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats ready for anything? Look no further than this 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr SE from Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for tackling the open road or navigating city streets. With its spacious interior and comfortable bucket seats, youll be able to comfortably transport your family and friends in style.</p><p>This Outlander has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the peace of mind offered by a security system and anti-lock brakes, youll be confident and comfortable behind the wheel. This reliable SUV has been driven 150,926km and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p><strong>Here are five of its most enticing features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>AWC 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> This Outlander is equipped with Mitsubishis All-Wheel Control system, giving you superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Interior:</strong> With its spacious cabin and comfortable bucket seats, youll enjoy every ride, whether youre commuting or taking a road trip.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Power Windows:</strong> Make life easier with the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, allowing you to access and control your vehicle with ease.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility even on cold mornings with the convenience of heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing your Outlander is protected by a comprehensive security system.</li></ol><p> </p>

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

150,926 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

AWC 4DR SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

AWC 4DR SE

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,926KM
VIN JA4JZ3AX3GZ603662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for anything? Look no further than this 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr SE from Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for tackling the open road or navigating city streets. With its spacious interior and comfortable bucket seats, you'll be able to comfortably transport your family and friends in style.

This Outlander has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the peace of mind offered by a security system and anti-lock brakes, you'll be confident and comfortable behind the wheel. This reliable SUV has been driven 150,926km and is ready for its next adventure.

Here are five of its most enticing features:

  1. AWC 4-Wheel Drive: This Outlander is equipped with Mitsubishi's All-Wheel Control system, giving you superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.
  2. Spacious and Comfortable Interior: With its spacious cabin and comfortable bucket seats, you'll enjoy every ride, whether you're commuting or taking a road trip.
  3. Keyless Entry and Power Windows: Make life easier with the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, allowing you to access and control your vehicle with ease.
  4. Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on cold mornings with the convenience of heated mirrors.
  5. Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your Outlander is protected by a comprehensive security system.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 147,348 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto 2u for sale in Kingston, ON
2013 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto 2u 135,509 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XTR 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XTR 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 0 $30,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander