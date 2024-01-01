Menu
BACKUP CAM. 16 ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE.

2016 Nissan Micra

74,049 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra

SV BACKUP CAM. 16" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE.

2016 Nissan Micra

SV BACKUP CAM. 16" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,049KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP3GL248843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,049 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. 16" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. BUY THIS CAR TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2016 Nissan Micra