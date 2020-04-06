Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Micra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Micra

SV

Location

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

6135075261

  1. 4844475
  2. 4844475
  3. 4844475
  4. 4844475
  5. 4844475
Contact Seller

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4844475
  • Stock #: K9115A
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP1GL258254
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 MICRA SV. LOCAL TRADE, ONE OWNER, FEATURES INCLUDE FWD, CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, BUCKET SEATS. DEALER INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From James Braden Nissan

2019 Ford Edge SEL
 39,866 KM
$26,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

James Braden Nissan

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613507XXXX

(click to show)

6135075261

Send A Message