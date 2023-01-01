Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

104,457 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

104,457KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10149411
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6GC752593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this all wheel drive 2016 Nissan Rogue SV. It has a panoramic sunroof, touch screen, back up camera, bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, heated seats, climate control, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power seat, aux inputs and much more.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hallam Auto Sales

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

