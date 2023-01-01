$18,900+ tax & licensing
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SV
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
104,457KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10149411
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV6GC752593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out this all wheel drive 2016 Nissan Rogue SV. It has a panoramic sunroof, touch screen, back up camera, bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, heated seats, climate control, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power seat, aux inputs and much more.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
