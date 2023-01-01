2016 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900 + taxes & licensing
1 0 4 , 4 5 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10149411

10149411 VIN: 5N1AT2MV6GC752593

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,457 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

