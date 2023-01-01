Menu
The 2016 Nissan Rogue S, where thoughtful engineering seamlessly combines with modern aesthetics packed with 2.5L DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine, Xtronic CVT® (Continuously Variable Transmission) with Sport Mode Shifter, 5-inch color display, Advanced Drive-Assist® Display, Nissan Advanced Air Bag System and so much more! This vehicle also comes with a Clean CARFAX. <p> <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!</p> <p>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.</p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

95,284 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
S ALL WHEEL DRIVE - BACKUP CAM - CLEAN CARFAX

S ALL WHEEL DRIVE - BACKUP CAM - CLEAN CARFAX

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,284KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8GC867275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10761
  • Mileage 95,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

