2016 Nissan Rogue

85,848 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

SV SPECIAL EDITION, HEATED PWR SEAT, ALLOYS!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

85,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7776408
  • Stock #: 210607
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT5GC818937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,848 KM

Vehicle Description

SPECIAL EDITION, HEATED PWR SEAT, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAM!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

