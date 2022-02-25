$14,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra
Location
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
65,905KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8298954
- Stock #: 22249A
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP4GL678656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 22249A
- Mileage 65,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Who says a compact car has to be a penalty box? This Nissan Sentra has the style and the comfort to win over just about anybody. This 2016 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This low mileage sedan has just 65,905 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $100.98 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $18378 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive, Bucket Seats, Stability Control, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Security System, Bluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Vanit...
