2016 RAM 1500
ST
2016 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,888KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT1GS279200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Stock # 24628B
- Mileage 165,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 165,888 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT1GS279200.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (S...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
