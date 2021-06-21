Menu
2016 RAM 1500

85,057 KM

Details Description Features

2016 RAM 1500

ST Bed Liner! Roll Up Tonneau Cover! NAV! CD Player! Aftermarket XD KMC Wheels!

2016 RAM 1500

ST Bed Liner! Roll Up Tonneau Cover! NAV! CD Player! Aftermarket XD KMC Wheels!

85,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7373270
  • Stock #: 4960
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG4GS246050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a great deal on a truck? Look no further than this 2016 RAM 1500 with only 85,057 kms! The 3.6L V6 provides excellent fuel economy with plenty of power!!



Features include 3.6L V6, Electronic 4X4, XD KMC Wheels, Bed Liner, Roll Up Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Cruise Control, Kenwood Excelon Touchscreen with Navigation / CD Player / HD Radio / XM Radio, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic

