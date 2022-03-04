Menu
2016 RAM 1500

76,196 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST PRO PAINT JOB - TONNEAU COVER - LOW KM

2016 RAM 1500

ST PRO PAINT JOB - TONNEAU COVER - LOW KM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8521160
  Stock #: 10228
  VIN: 3C6JR6AT7GG225079

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Purple
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 10228
  Mileage 76,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2016 RAM 1500 ST has been fitted with some amazing upgrades. Professionally repainted into a unique purple! Upgraded Kenwood stereo system, K&N performance intake system installed, not to mention the standard equipment with the RAM. 5.7 HEMI, USB charging ports, tinted glass windows, spray-in bed liner, and the Black Ram Express Group!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

