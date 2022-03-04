$31,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-634-3262
2016 RAM 1500
ST PRO PAINT JOB - TONNEAU COVER - LOW KM
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8521160
- Stock #: 10228
- VIN: 3C6JR6AT7GG225079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 10228
- Mileage 76,196 KM
Vehicle Description
Your 2016 RAM 1500 ST has been fitted with some amazing upgrades. Professionally repainted into a unique purple! Upgraded Kenwood stereo system, K&N performance intake system installed, not to mention the standard equipment with the RAM. 5.7 HEMI, USB charging ports, tinted glass windows, spray-in bed liner, and the Black Ram Express Group!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autohouse Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.