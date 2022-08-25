Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

127,182 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Sport / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Sport / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

127,182KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8990887
  • Stock #: 5694
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT2GS397937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,182 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean CarFax! This 2016 Ram Sport is ready for it's second owner!

 

Features include the Bulletproof 5.7L Hemi V8, Electronic Switch 4X4, Leather, Alpine Premium Audio, Bucket Seats, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Bed Liner and Tonneau Cover, Remote Start, Heated Seats and Wheel, Tow Hitch, Running Boards, Heated Mirrors, 8.4" UConnect Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Tire Pressure Monitor and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2016 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 127,182 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lari...
 75,896 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ducati Panigale...
 5,013 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory