2016 Subaru Forester

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wagmarr Auto Sales

613-546-1719

2016 Subaru Forester

2016 Subaru Forester

i Touring

2016 Subaru Forester

i Touring

Location

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

613-546-1719

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 5670252
  VIN: JF2SJCHC1GH533770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles are professionally cleaned and certified.  Included in the price of the vehicle is,  a complimentary full tank of gas, license transfer, oil change, 3 month warranty.

No hidden fees. No mark-up games. No sales pressure.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

