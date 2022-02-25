$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-532-6947
2016 Subaru Outback
5dr Wgn CVT 3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg
Location
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
613-532-6947
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8415204
- VIN: 4S4BSFNC5G3205830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,927 KM
Vehicle Description
ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Can the competition say the same? This 2016 Subaru Outback is a One owner, and was regularly serviced its entire life right at the Subaru dealer! 17 service records in total! This Subaru was very well cared for. Plus it comes with Weather Tech Floor Mats and trunk liner - a $400 value for FREE! This is the Limited w/ Tech Pkg trim with the 3.6L engine. So this baby was EVERYTHING! Blind spot detection / Power liftgate / Power seats / Memory seats / SXM radio / Starlink / Leather/heated seats / Sunroof / Navigation / Weather Tech floor mats / Dual zone climate control / Pre-Collision Braking System / Adaptive Cruise Control / Lane Keep Assist / Pre-Collision Throttle Management / Lane Departure Warning / Lane Sway Warning / Lead Vehicle Start Alert...plus much more! Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 44 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ashie Motor Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.