2016 Subaru Outback

79,927 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn CVT 3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg

2016 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn CVT 3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8415204
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC5G3205830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,927 KM

Vehicle Description

ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Can the competition say the same? This 2016 Subaru Outback is a One owner, and was regularly serviced its entire life right at the Subaru dealer! 17 service records in total! This Subaru was very well cared for. Plus it comes with Weather Tech Floor Mats and trunk liner - a $400 value for FREE! This is the Limited w/ Tech Pkg trim with the 3.6L engine. So this baby was EVERYTHING! Blind spot detection / Power liftgate / Power seats / Memory seats / SXM radio / Starlink / Leather/heated seats / Sunroof / Navigation / Weather Tech floor mats / Dual zone climate control / Pre-Collision Braking System / Adaptive Cruise Control / Lane Keep Assist / Pre-Collision Throttle Management / Lane Departure Warning / Lane Sway Warning / Lead Vehicle Start Alert...plus much more! Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 44 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

