Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Corolla

33,184 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOW KM!! WOW!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOW KM!! WOW!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 7722166
  2. 7722166
  3. 7722166
  4. 7722166
  5. 7722166
  6. 7722166
  7. 7722166
  8. 7722166
  9. 7722166
  10. 7722166
  11. 7722166
  12. 7722166
  13. 7722166
  14. 7722166
  15. 7722166
  16. 7722166
  17. 7722166
  18. 7722166
  19. 7722166
  20. 7722166
  21. 7722166
  22. 7722166
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7722166
  • Stock #: 210866
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXGC731438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,184 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, SUPER LOW MILEAGE, MUST SEE!! WOW!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 33,184 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 39,250 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte LX BA...
 17,372 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory