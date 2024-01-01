Menu
BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. A/C. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2016 Volkswagen Golf

103,576 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagon 1.8 TSI Comfortline BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. 17" ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. A/C.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagon 1.8 TSI Comfortline BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. 17" ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. A/C.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,576KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWA17AU0GM513183

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,576 KM

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. A/C. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

2016 Volkswagen Golf