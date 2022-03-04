Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

162,448 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,448KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8558996
  • Stock #: 61351
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX6GW613916

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 162,448 KM

Vehicle Description

This compact SUV by Volkswagen, the Tiguan is a stylish and very underappreciated, in terms of overall quality. As with all their cars, Volkswagen have gone for the safe alternative by creating this Tiguan to be comfortable, safe, efficient and very stylish without being flamboyant. with a roomy and very well built cabin offering plenty of space and comfort, this Tiguan also offers ample cargo space, one of the best in its class. Versatile in all senses and built to a high standard of quality, the Tiguan delivers high value for your money and a guarantee for reliability. This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan, the fun-to-drive SUV. Its turbocharged engine makes it a very powerful yet great on fuel, while its premium craftsmanship brings out all of its refined details. Forget for a moment that the Tiguan has a plenty of get-up-and-go and that it gets exceptions fuel economy and focus on all of its other incredible attributes - like its cargo space, versatility, and premium amenities. With a touchscreen to control your music, wireless phone contectivity, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera, the Tiguan offers all kinds of useful standard features. This SUV has 162,448 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, ABS, Rear Defrost, Automatic Headlights, Power Steering, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, All W...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2011 Nissan Murano S...
 171,599 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 52,555 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Yukon Denal...
 121,028 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory