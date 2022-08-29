Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura MDX

46,872 KM

Details Description Features

$39,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Contact Seller
2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

Elite Package Advance AWD | 7-PASSENGER | 360-DEGREE SURROUND VIEW BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura MDX

Elite Package Advance AWD | 7-PASSENGER | 360-DEGREE SURROUND VIEW BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

  1. 9266143
  2. 9266143
  3. 9266143
  4. 9266143
  5. 9266143
  6. 9266143
  7. 9266143
  8. 9266143
  9. 9266143
Contact Seller

$39,499

+ taxes & licensing

46,872KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9266143
  • Stock #: 22P079
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H83HB504319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22P079
  • Mileage 46,872 KM

Vehicle Description

7-PASSENGER | 360-DEGREE SURROUND VIEW BACKUP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | DVD PLAYER | LEATHER SEATING | POWER LIFTGATE | POWER SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | VENTILATED SEATS | REMOTE START | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEAT | REAR AIR AND HEAT | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | POWER MIRRORS | AIR CONDITIONING | 20-INCH ALLOYS | 3.5L | 9-CYL | AWD | |*WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*

*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston Dodge Chrysler

2021 Jeep Cherokee T...
 23,452 KM
$42,496 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 7,062 KM
$55,899 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 20,692 KM
$54,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory