2017 Acura MDX

$39,499 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 8 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9266143

9266143 Stock #: 22P079

22P079 VIN: 5FRYD4H83HB504319

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 22P079

Mileage 46,872 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.