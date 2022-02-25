$CALL+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2017 Audi A3
2.0T Komfort / Low KMS
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8428974
- VIN: WAUAUGFF7H1043122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,633 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Audi A3 offers brisk acceleration, agile handling, an upscale interior, and lots of high-tech features!
Features include 2.0L Turbocharged I4, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Drivers Seat, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
Vehicle Features
