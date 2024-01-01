Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Look no further than this sleek 2017 Audi Q3, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving. With its all-wheel drive system, youll be confident tackling snowy roads and challenging terrain with ease.</p><p>This Q3 is loaded with features designed to make every drive comfortable and convenient. Sink into the luxurious leather seats, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, and stay comfortable with the climate control system. The Q3 also offers a comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control for peace of mind on the road. This well-maintained SUV has 178,426 km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure with you.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that really make this Audi Q3 stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of Audis renowned quattro all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats</strong>: Enjoy the luxurious comfort of premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong>: Unlock the door with a simple touch, leaving your keys safely in your pocket.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights</strong>: Drive with ease, letting the automatic headlights adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors</strong>: Stay safe and comfortable during those cold Canadian winters with heated side mirrors.</li></ul><p>Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience the sleek style and practicality of this 2017 Audi Q3 for yourself.</p>

2017 Audi Q3

178,426 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi Q3

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q3

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,426KM
VIN WA1ECCFS3HR015651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Look no further than this sleek 2017 Audi Q3, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll be confident tackling snowy roads and challenging terrain with ease.

This Q3 is loaded with features designed to make every drive comfortable and convenient. Sink into the luxurious leather seats, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, and stay comfortable with the climate control system. The Q3 also offers a comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control for peace of mind on the road. This well-maintained SUV has 178,426 km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure with you.

Here are 5 features that really make this Audi Q3 stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of Audi's renowned quattro all-wheel drive system.
  • Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious comfort of premium leather seating.
  • Keyless Entry: Unlock the door with a simple touch, leaving your keys safely in your pocket.
  • Automatic Headlights: Drive with ease, letting the automatic headlights adjust to changing light conditions.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable during those cold Canadian winters with heated side mirrors.

Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience the sleek style and practicality of this 2017 Audi Q3 for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2017 Audi Q3 for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Audi Q3 178,426 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Cadillac XT5 153,276 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 112,688 KM $10,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q3