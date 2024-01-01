$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q3
2017 Audi Q3
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,426 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Look no further than this sleek 2017 Audi Q3, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll be confident tackling snowy roads and challenging terrain with ease.
This Q3 is loaded with features designed to make every drive comfortable and convenient. Sink into the luxurious leather seats, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, and stay comfortable with the climate control system. The Q3 also offers a comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control for peace of mind on the road. This well-maintained SUV has 178,426 km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure with you.
Here are 5 features that really make this Audi Q3 stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of Audi's renowned quattro all-wheel drive system.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious comfort of premium leather seating.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock the door with a simple touch, leaving your keys safely in your pocket.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive with ease, letting the automatic headlights adjust to changing light conditions.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable during those cold Canadian winters with heated side mirrors.
Come visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience the sleek style and practicality of this 2017 Audi Q3 for yourself.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910