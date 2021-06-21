Menu
2017 Buick Enclave

95,353 KM

Details Description Features

$26,488

+ tax & licensing
$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Buick Enclave

2017 Buick Enclave

Beautiful Pearl White!! Leather! NAV! 7 Passenger! Dual Sunroof!

2017 Buick Enclave

Beautiful Pearl White!! Leather! NAV! 7 Passenger! Dual Sunroof!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

95,353KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7381043
  • Stock #: 5006
  • VIN: 5GAKRBKDXHJ289406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Truly a Beautiful example of an SUV! Gorgeous Brown Leather Interior! Bose Premium Audio!



Features include 3.6L V6, Alloy Wheels, Remote Start, Power Hatch, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bose Premium Audio, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated Seats (bottom and back), Heated Wheel, Dual Sunroofs, Second Row Captains Chairs, Auto Headlights, Second Row Heat and Audio Control, Touchscreen, Dual Climate Control, WeatherTech Mats, XM Radio, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Navigation System
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

