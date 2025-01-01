$15,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
128,895KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJ1SB3HB036631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,895 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
