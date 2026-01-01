2017 Buick Envision

Air filtration system

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Shift knob, leather-wrapped

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger, rear-window electric

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest

Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions

Sunglass storage, overhead

Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat occupants

Air vents, rear console

Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass

Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft

Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)

Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim

QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding

Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area

Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls

Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization

Power outlets, 12-volt auxiliary located inside console storage bin, inside centre console, rear of centre console and cargo area