$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Buick Envision
Premium I
2017 Buick Envision
Premium I
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,588KM
VIN LRBFXESX1HD154118
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,588 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Park Assist, Remote Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Wi-Fi, Proximity Key, Bluetooth, Rear Camera
Responsive handling meets spirited performance for an incredibly athletic driving experience. This 2017 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2017 Buick Envision is a compact luxury crossover SUV that combines responsive performance and intelligent innovations to keep you connected to the things that matter most in life. It's spacious, has a welcoming design and meticulous attention to detail plus thoughtful amenities, make going to your destination just as fun as getting there. The 2017 Envision's sculpted, assertive design embodies style that deserves a longer look if you're in the market for a luxurious crossover. This SUV has 192,588 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium I. This Envision Premium takes luxury further with features like a sunroof, leather upholstery, navigation, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel, and memory seats. Additional features include Buick IntelliLink with a colour touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio, Ultrasonic rear park assist and a rear vision camera. Additional features include heated seats, a hands free liftgate, a remote vehicle starter, keyless entry and push button start, an 8 way power driver seat and a leather wrapped steering
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Responsive handling meets spirited performance for an incredibly athletic driving experience. This 2017 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2017 Buick Envision is a compact luxury crossover SUV that combines responsive performance and intelligent innovations to keep you connected to the things that matter most in life. It's spacious, has a welcoming design and meticulous attention to detail plus thoughtful amenities, make going to your destination just as fun as getting there. The 2017 Envision's sculpted, assertive design embodies style that deserves a longer look if you're in the market for a luxurious crossover. This SUV has 192,588 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium I. This Envision Premium takes luxury further with features like a sunroof, leather upholstery, navigation, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel, and memory seats. Additional features include Buick IntelliLink with a colour touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio, Ultrasonic rear park assist and a rear vision camera. Additional features include heated seats, a hands free liftgate, a remote vehicle starter, keyless entry and push button start, an 8 way power driver seat and a leather wrapped steering
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake, parking, electronic
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Suspension, front, HiPer Strut
Keyless start, push button
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Differential, automatic locking rear, twin clutch, AWD system
GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Vision Camera
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Teen Driver mode
Horn, dual-note
Air bags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
Door locks, child security, rear, electrical
Safety Alert Seat, driver
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Interior
Air filtration system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Sunglass storage, overhead
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air vents, rear console
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass
Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding
Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
Power outlets, 12-volt auxiliary located inside console storage bin, inside centre console, rear of centre console and cargo area
USB ports, dual, charging-only located in the rear of the centre console
Exterior
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Glass, laminated front doors
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Tire, 17" (43.2 cm) compact spare located under rear cargo floor
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
Noise control system, active noise cancelation
Additional Features
Power outlet, 110V, 400W, 3-prong, located in the rear of center console
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 29,251 KM $23,085 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue Essential IVT - Heated Seats - $54.22 /Wk 69,751 KM $16,075 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE 36,977 KM $28,964 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kingston Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2017 Buick Envision