<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Tailgate, Premium Audio, 4G Wi-Fi, Wireless Charging, Remote Start</b><br> <br> Cadillacs latest crossover is as easy on the road as it is on the eyes, providing a quiet ride that strikes a good balance between road feedback and overall comfort. This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>The Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, the XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 165,920 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our XT5s trim level is Luxury. The XT5 Luxury comes with lots of upgraded features for luxury and safety like automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, and a sunroof. Additional features include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, dual zone climate control designed to keep the cabin at the perfect temperature, an 8 speaker Bose audio system, a power rear lift gate, rear view camera, parking sensors, adaptive remote start plus keyless entry, wireless charging, Bluetooth for your smartphone, and Onstar with 4G LTE capability.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o

2017 Cadillac XT5

165,920 KM

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

VIN 1GYKNDRS8HZ157895

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24706A
  • Mileage 165,920 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Steering, Tires - Rear All-Season,...

