$19,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,920KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS8HZ157895
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24706A
- Mileage 165,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Tailgate, Premium Audio, 4G Wi-Fi, Wireless Charging, Remote Start
Compare at $20798 - Our Price is just $19998!
This 2017 Cadillac XT5 combines a large interior with an appealing ride, beautiful visibility, and a striking design. This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is for sale today in Kingston.
The Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, the XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 165,920 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT5's trim level is Luxury. The XT5 Luxury comes with lots of upgraded features for luxury and safety like automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, and a sunroof. Additional features include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, dual zone climate control designed to keep the cabin at the perfect temperature, an 8 speaker Bose audio system, a power rear lift gate, rear view camera, parking sensors, adaptive remote start plus keyless entry, wireless charging, Bluetooth for your smartphone, and Onstar with 4G LTE capability.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Steering, Tires - Rear All-Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2017 Cadillac XT5