Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD- Certified - $258 B/W
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
99,207KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8472402
- Stock #: P01539A
- VIN: 1GYKNDRS0HZ153128
- Exterior Colour Dark Granite Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 99,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $38478 - Our Price is just $36998!
Inside the XT5 is a finely detailed interior and meticulously crafted winner! This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiselled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, the XT5 was designed to accommodate your all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 99,207 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's dark granite metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries, our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
Our Vehicles Are Pre-Owned. It Doesn’t Mean We Love Them Any Less.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $257.33 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $46834 ). See dealer for details.
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Steering, Tires - Rear All-Season,...
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4