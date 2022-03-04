2017 Cadillac XT5

$36,998 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 2 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8472402

8472402 Stock #: P01539A

P01539A VIN: 1GYKNDRS0HZ153128

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Granite Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 99,207 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Steering, Tires - Rear All-Season,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.