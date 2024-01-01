Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to cruise in style with this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr HB 1.4L Premier w/1SF from Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek white sedan is packed with features to make every drive a pleasure. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Cruze offers a smooth and efficient ride. Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this car will get you there in comfort and style.</p><p>This well-maintained Cruze has 177,913km on the odometer, showcasing its reliability and durability. Enjoy the convenience of features like automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and a heated steering wheel, keeping you comfortable and safe no matter the weather. This Cruze is perfect for drivers who value both functionality and comfort.</p><p>Here are 5 of this Cruzes most sizzling features:</p><ol><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy the luxury of leather seats that are both stylish and comfortable.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings with a heated steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips with power windows and locks.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Cruze with ease thanks to its keyless entry system.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Stay safe and protected with the added security of side airbags.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic Chevrolet Cruze! Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to see it for yourself.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

177,913 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr HB 1.4L Premier w/1SF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr HB 1.4L Premier w/1SF

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,913KM
VIN 3G1BF6SM1HS509232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to cruise in style with this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr HB 1.4L Premier w/1SF from Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek white sedan is packed with features to make every drive a pleasure. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Cruze offers a smooth and efficient ride. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this car will get you there in comfort and style.

This well-maintained Cruze has 177,913km on the odometer, showcasing its reliability and durability. Enjoy the convenience of features like automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and a heated steering wheel, keeping you comfortable and safe no matter the weather. This Cruze is perfect for drivers who value both functionality and comfort.

Here are 5 of this Cruze's most sizzling features:

  1. Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxury of leather seats that are both stylish and comfortable.
  2. Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings with a heated steering wheel.
  3. Power Windows and Locks: Convenience at your fingertips with power windows and locks.
  4. Keyless Entry: Unlock your Cruze with ease thanks to its keyless entry system.
  5. Side Airbags: Stay safe and protected with the added security of side airbags.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic Chevrolet Cruze! Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to see it for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2020 Kia Soul for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Kia Soul 145,900 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra 76,700 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Terrain for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 GMC Terrain 143,400 KM $22,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze