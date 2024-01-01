$12,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr HB 1.4L Premier w/1SF
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,913 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to cruise in style with this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr HB 1.4L Premier w/1SF from Paulette Auto Sales! This sleek white sedan is packed with features to make every drive a pleasure. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Cruze offers a smooth and efficient ride. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this car will get you there in comfort and style.
This well-maintained Cruze has 177,913km on the odometer, showcasing its reliability and durability. Enjoy the convenience of features like automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and a heated steering wheel, keeping you comfortable and safe no matter the weather. This Cruze is perfect for drivers who value both functionality and comfort.
Here are 5 of this Cruze's most sizzling features:
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxury of leather seats that are both stylish and comfortable.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings with a heated steering wheel.
- Power Windows and Locks: Convenience at your fingertips with power windows and locks.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Cruze with ease thanks to its keyless entry system.
- Side Airbags: Stay safe and protected with the added security of side airbags.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic Chevrolet Cruze! Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to see it for yourself.
