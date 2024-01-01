$122,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD from Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek blue sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and highway commutes. With 141,025km on the odometer, this Cruze has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles of adventures.
Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of its well-appointed interior. Enjoy the cool breeze from the air conditioning, stay safe with the anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, and cruise effortlessly with the cruise control. This Cruze is equipped with a full suite of features that enhance both your driving experience and your peace of mind.
Here are five of the most exciting features that make this Cruze a standout choice:
- Automatic Headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn on your headlights again with this convenient feature.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility in even the coldest weather with the heated mirrors.
- Power Door Locks: Convenience at your fingertips with the push of a button.
- Power Mirrors: Adjust your mirrors with ease and precision from the driver's seat.
- Security System: Rest assured knowing your Cruze is protected with a reliable security system.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to see this fantastic 2017 Chevrolet Cruze in person and experience its exceptional combination of style, performance, and value.
