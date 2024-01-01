Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Details

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
141,025KM
VIN 3G1BE5SM9HS539625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD from Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek blue sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and highway commutes. With 141,025km on the odometer, this Cruze has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles of adventures.

Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of its well-appointed interior. Enjoy the cool breeze from the air conditioning, stay safe with the anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, and cruise effortlessly with the cruise control. This Cruze is equipped with a full suite of features that enhance both your driving experience and your peace of mind.

Here are five of the most exciting features that make this Cruze a standout choice:

  1. Automatic Headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn on your headlights again with this convenient feature.
  2. Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility in even the coldest weather with the heated mirrors.
  3. Power Door Locks: Convenience at your fingertips with the push of a button.
  4. Power Mirrors: Adjust your mirrors with ease and precision from the driver's seat.
  5. Security System: Rest assured knowing your Cruze is protected with a reliable security system.

Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to see this fantastic 2017 Chevrolet Cruze in person and experience its exceptional combination of style, performance, and value.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910

833-241-0443
