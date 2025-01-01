$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto 1.4L LT!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto 1.4L LT!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,097 KM
Vehicle Description
1.4L LT!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email MyCar.ca Kingston
MyCar.ca Kingston
Call Dealer
888-239-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
888-239-7066