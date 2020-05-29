+ taxes & licensing
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Red Hot Cruze Hatchback Premier | 1.4L 4-Cyl | 6-Speed A/T | FWD | 75,979 KM Come test-drive this almost new Red Hot 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier with only 75,979 kilometers. This certified pre-owned Hatchback is powered by a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission and Front-Wheel-Drive and excellent city/highway fuel economy. Call now and book a test-drive today!
