2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT- Bluetooth - Heated Seats
68,459KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10630161
- Stock #: 24094A
- VIN: 2GNALCEK9H6306017
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24094A
- Mileage 68,459 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Equinox offers state-of-the-art technology, designed to keep you connected and entertained every time you drive. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This low mileage SUV has just 68,459 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. The most popular trim, this Equinox LT comes with standard bluetooth, a 7 inch colour touchscreen, SiriusXM and a rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a remote engine start, power driver seat plus many more excellent upgrades. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Security System, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth Connection, 4-Wheel Disc
