2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS- Bluetooth - OnStar
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS- Bluetooth - OnStar
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,243KM
Used
VIN 2GNALBEK8H1567081
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23652A
- Mileage 81,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM!
No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there in style. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This SUV has 81,243 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there with in comfort and convenience. Packed with features like a 7 inch diagonal colour touch-screen display, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio and a USB port the Equinox LS will always keep you connected. This awesome SUV also comes with StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, OnStar, aluminum wheels and it even has a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Security System, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Rea...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2017 Chevrolet Equinox