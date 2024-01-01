Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this pristine 2017 Chevrolet Equinox from Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for long drives or carpooling the kids. The Equinox is equipped with a peppy 4-cylinder engine that delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether youre cruising the city streets or venturing out on a weekend getaway, this Equinox has got you covered.</p><p>And speaking of convenience, this Equinox comes loaded with features designed to make every drive a pleasure. Enjoy a comfortable ride with the help of features like power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel. Keep your hands on the wheel and navigate with ease using cruise control. Plus, feel confident knowing youre protected with a comprehensive safety package that includes anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features to get you excited about this Equinox:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Spacious and Stylish:</strong> This SUV offers ample space for passengers and cargo, while its white exterior exudes a timeless elegance.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine provides a balance of power and efficiency, keeping you on the road longer without breaking the bank.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags provide peace of mind on every drive.</li><li><strong>Driver-Focused Comfort:</strong> Enjoy power windows, locks, and a tilt steering wheel for a personalized and comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Convenient Features:</strong> Cruise control makes long drives a breeze, while the keyless entry system lets you get going in a flash.</li></ul>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$17,298

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN 2GNALCEK0H1507110

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910

833-241-0443
2017 Chevrolet Equinox