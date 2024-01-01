$17,298+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
$17,298
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this pristine 2017 Chevrolet Equinox from Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for long drives or carpooling the kids. The Equinox is equipped with a peppy 4-cylinder engine that delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether you're cruising the city streets or venturing out on a weekend getaway, this Equinox has got you covered.
And speaking of convenience, this Equinox comes loaded with features designed to make every drive a pleasure. Enjoy a comfortable ride with the help of features like power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel. Keep your hands on the wheel and navigate with ease using cruise control. Plus, feel confident knowing you're protected with a comprehensive safety package that includes anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Here are 5 features to get you excited about this Equinox:
- Spacious and Stylish: This SUV offers ample space for passengers and cargo, while its white exterior exudes a timeless elegance.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 4-cylinder engine provides a balance of power and efficiency, keeping you on the road longer without breaking the bank.
- Safety First: Anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags provide peace of mind on every drive.
- Driver-Focused Comfort: Enjoy power windows, locks, and a tilt steering wheel for a personalized and comfortable driving experience.
- Convenient Features: Cruise control makes long drives a breeze, while the keyless entry system lets you get going in a flash.
