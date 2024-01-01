$13,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,169 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian weather throws at you? Look no further than this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ at Paulette Auto Sales! This stylish white SUV boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on the open road or navigating city streets. With all-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle snow, ice, and anything else Mother Nature throws your way.
This Equinox Premier is loaded with features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and leather seats, the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, and the safety of a comprehensive suite of airbags. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on a family adventure, this Equinox will make every journey enjoyable.
With 160,169km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready for many more adventures with you!
Here are five of its most sizzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort on every ride.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and safe during the cold Canadian winters.
- Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.
- Power Windows: Easy and effortless control for your comfort.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910