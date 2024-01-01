Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian weather throws at you? Look no further than this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ at Paulette Auto Sales! This stylish white SUV boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on the open road or navigating city streets. With all-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle snow, ice, and anything else Mother Nature throws your way.</p><p>This Equinox Premier is loaded with features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and leather seats, the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, and the safety of a comprehensive suite of airbags. Whether youre commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on a family adventure, this Equinox will make every journey enjoyable.</p><p>With 160,169km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready for many more adventures with you!</p><p><strong>Here are five of its most sizzling features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy luxurious comfort on every ride.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and safe during the cold Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Easy and effortless control for your comfort.</li></ol><p> </p>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

160,169 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,169KM
VIN 2GNFLGEK4H6251666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and comfortable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian weather throws at you? Look no further than this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ at Paulette Auto Sales! This stylish white SUV boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on the open road or navigating city streets. With all-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle snow, ice, and anything else Mother Nature throws your way.

This Equinox Premier is loaded with features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and leather seats, the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, and the safety of a comprehensive suite of airbags. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on a family adventure, this Equinox will make every journey enjoyable.

With 160,169km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready for many more adventures with you!

Here are five of its most sizzling features:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  2. Leather Seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort on every ride.
  3. Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and safe during the cold Canadian winters.
  4. Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.
  5. Power Windows: Easy and effortless control for your comfort.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145
2017 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT 165,665 KM $25,288 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ 160,169 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1 for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1 34,676 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox