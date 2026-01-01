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Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Kingston, ON

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

185,000 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle
14517787

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

613-541-7977

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK4H6337953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

Call Dealer

613-541-XXXX

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613-541-7977

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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

613-541-7977

2017 Chevrolet Equinox