$9,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
613-541-7977
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK4H6337953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
Call Dealer
613-541-XXXX(click to show)
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
613-541-7977
2017 Chevrolet Equinox