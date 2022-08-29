2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,888 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 5 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9034018

9034018 Stock #: 5704

5704 VIN: 2GNFLFEK9H6102423

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 91,591 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.