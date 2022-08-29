Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

91,591 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
LT AWD / Clean CarFax / Remote Start

Location

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

91,591KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9034018
  • Stock #: 5704
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK9H6102423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Its easy, car-like handling combined with SUV-like seating height and practicality make this 2017 Equinox LT AWD a great choice!

 

Features include a 2.4L 4cyl Engine, All Wheel Drive, Remote Start, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Bluetooth, Satellite XM Radio, Alloy Wheels, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

