2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD / Clean CarFax / Remote Start
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9034018
- Stock #: 5704
- VIN: 2GNFLFEK9H6102423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,591 KM
Vehicle Description
Its easy, car-like handling combined with SUV-like seating height and practicality make this 2017 Equinox LT AWD a great choice!
Features include a 2.4L 4cyl Engine, All Wheel Drive, Remote Start, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Bluetooth, Satellite XM Radio, Alloy Wheels, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
