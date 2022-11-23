2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 6 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9430695

9430695 Stock #: 23180A

23180A VIN: 2GNALCEK6H1569093

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Siren Red Tintcoat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 120,685 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),Security System,Smart Device Integration,Bluetooth Connection,4-Wheel Disc Brak...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.