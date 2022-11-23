$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT- Certified - Bluetooth
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
120,685KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9430695
- Stock #: 23180A
- VIN: 2GNALCEK6H1569093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Siren Red Tintcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 120,685 KM
Vehicle Description
With a unique combination of style, versatility and safety technologies, this fuel-efficient SUV makes every excursion around town much more exciting. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This SUV has 120,685 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's siren red tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. The most popular trim, this Equinox LT comes with standard bluetooth, a 7 inch colour touchscreen, SiriusXM and a rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a remote engine start, power driver seat plus many more excellent upgrades. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),Security System,Smart Device Integration,Bluetooth Connection,4-Wheel Disc Brakes
