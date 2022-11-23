$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS- Bluetooth - OnStar
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
33,225KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9445434
- Stock #: 17023
- VIN: 2GNALBEK9H1503650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 33,225 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there in style. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This low mileage SUV has just 33,225 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there with in comfort and convenience. Packed with features like a 7 inch diagonal colour touch-screen display, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio and a USB port the Equinox LS will always keep you connected. This awesome SUV also comes with StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, OnStar, aluminum wheels and it even has a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Security System, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Rea...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4