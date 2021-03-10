2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$42,990 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 7 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6785408

6785408 Stock #: 476663

476663 VIN: 3GCUKSEC1HG476663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,722 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

