2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

91,722 KM

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-542-2886

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 2Y3

613-542-2886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

91,722KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6785408
  • Stock #: 476663
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC1HG476663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded & Blacked out, Leather, Navigation + Much, Much More!
Inquire for details @ 613-542-Auto (2886) (Txt 613-561-4857) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved! Need cash for a down payment? We can help with that too.
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston 613-542-AUTO (2886) - Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required, in house financing also available).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

