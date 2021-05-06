Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

99,846 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LZ Coming Soon! 4X4! Leather! Chrome Wheels! Loaded!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LZ Coming Soon! 4X4! Leather! Chrome Wheels! Loaded!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7058888
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ0HG430241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon! 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ! Loaded!



Features include 6.2L V8, Chrome Wheels, Power Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Wheel, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Bed Liner, Remote Start, Drivers Memory Seat, Bose Premium Audio, Dual Climate Control, Power Pedals, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Folding Sideview Mirrors, Wireless Phone Charging Pad, and more!



Were not sure if this is a 6 or 8 speed truck. Well know when it arrives!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

