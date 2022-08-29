Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

115,156 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT / Reg Cab / Clean CarFax / Tow Package

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT / Reg Cab / Clean CarFax / Tow Package

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,156KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9097957
  • VIN: 1GCNKREC7HZ103463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 115,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a Regular Cab Silverado? This gorgeous red 2017 Silverado LT has a tow package, clean CarFax and much more!

 

Features include a 5.3L V8, 4X4, Z71 Off-Road Package, Tonneau Cover, Bedliner, Running Boards, Power Drivers Seat, Backup Camera, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels, HID Headlights, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2016 Ford Edge SEL /...
 124,925 KM
$21,488 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 115,156 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y P...
 935 KM
$96,488 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory