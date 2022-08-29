$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT / Reg Cab / Clean CarFax / Tow Package
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9097957
- VIN: 1GCNKREC7HZ103463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 115,156 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a Regular Cab Silverado? This gorgeous red 2017 Silverado LT has a tow package, clean CarFax and much more!
Features include a 5.3L V8, 4X4, Z71 Off-Road Package, Tonneau Cover, Bedliner, Running Boards, Power Drivers Seat, Backup Camera, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels, HID Headlights, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
