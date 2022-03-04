$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Suburban
LT- Certified - Leather Seats
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
85,356KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8560130
- Stock #: 22319A
- VIN: 1GNSKHKC6HR323704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,356 KM
Vehicle Description
The ultimate luxury SUV, 2017 Chevy Suburban has the best combinations of great performance and thoughtful convenience. This 2017 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Striking design, abundant space, powerful performance and efficiency, plus ingenious safety technology. It's no wonder the 2017 Suburban is the perfect vehicle for the modern family. The 2017 Chevrolet Suburban was designed to make an impression. A sculpted and athletic exterior gives this large SUV a commanding presence, while the interior offers sophisticated style and comfort without sacrificing versatility. This SUV has 85,356 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Suburban's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Suburban LT is a great choice as you'll receive plenty of additional features. These include a power rear liftgate, IntelliBeam headlights, a Bose premium 9 speaker audio system, bluetooth connectivity, teen driver technology, leather seats, heated front seats with a power driver seat, power adjustable pedals, lane keep assist, a forward collision warning system plus a lot more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Tires - Front All-Season, Aluminum Wheel...
