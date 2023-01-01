Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

142,898 KM

Details

$17,998

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing









LS- Touch Screen - SiriusXM - $134 B/W



LS- Touch Screen - SiriusXM - $134 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311



+ taxes & licensing

142,898KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10618890
  • Stock #: 24151A
  • VIN: 1GNKVFED7HJ243245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 142,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Touch Screen, SiriusXM, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!

With seating for up to eight passengers, the 2017 Traverse is designed with the entire family in mind. This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Filled with plenty of amenities and style, the 2017 Traverse is a SUV designed for everyone. The ingenious Smart Slide second-row seating allows easy access to the third row and the sliding armrest with storage compartment is perfect for all of the little extras in life. So whether it's the day-to-day commute or the next weekend getaway, this 2017 Chrevrolet Traverse adapts to you and your lifestyle. This SUV has 142,898 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Traverse's trim level is LS. This Chevrolet Traverse LS come with 17 inch wheels, 6.5 inch colour touch screen display, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, stabilitrak and it even comes with a build in rear vision camera to help assist when backing into a tight parking spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Touch Screen, Siriusxm, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $133.41 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24281 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD), CD Player, Satellite Radio, Steel Wheels, Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Player, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Vanity Mirror, A/C, Keyless Entry, Front...





2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

