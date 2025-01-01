$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,027KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNKVHKD5HJ214472
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25421A
- Mileage 150,027 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Remote Engine Start, Heated Seat, SiriusXM, Cruise Control, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera
Its refined and comfortable interior make the drive the best part of any trip. This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Filled with plenty of amenities and style, the 2017 Traverse is a SUV designed for everyone. The ingenious Smart Slide second-row seating allows easy access to the third row and the sliding armrest with storage compartment is perfect for all of the little extras in life. So whether it's the day-to-day commute or the next weekend getaway, this 2017 Chrevrolet Traverse adapts to you and your lifestyle. This SUV has 150,027 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT. Our Traverse LT is a step above the base LS model and includes aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, a power heated driver seat, rear park assist, remote vehicle start and a leather wrapped steering wheel plus all of the standard equipment from the lower LS model.You'll also receive a 6.5 inch colour touch screen display, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, stabilitrak and it even comes with a build in rear vision camera to help assist when backing into a tight parking spot.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Its refined and comfortable interior make the drive the best part of any trip. This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Filled with plenty of amenities and style, the 2017 Traverse is a SUV designed for everyone. The ingenious Smart Slide second-row seating allows easy access to the third row and the sliding armrest with storage compartment is perfect for all of the little extras in life. So whether it's the day-to-day commute or the next weekend getaway, this 2017 Chrevrolet Traverse adapts to you and your lifestyle. This SUV has 150,027 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT. Our Traverse LT is a step above the base LS model and includes aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, a power heated driver seat, rear park assist, remote vehicle start and a leather wrapped steering wheel plus all of the standard equipment from the lower LS model.You'll also receive a 6.5 inch colour touch screen display, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, stabilitrak and it even comes with a build in rear vision camera to help assist when backing into a tight parking spot.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD), AM/FM Stereo, 3rd Row Seat, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, A/C, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Door Locks, Front Side Air Bag, Integrat...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 88,799 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT- Premium Audio - Bluetooth - $111 B/W 65,000 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Impala LS 205,477 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2017 Chevrolet Traverse